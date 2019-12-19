Sore loser Hillary Clinton cheered Trump’s impeachment on Thursday morning and encouraged the lawless Democrats to “keep going.”

“The president has abused his power—using his office to further not the nation’s objectives but his own personal, political objectives—and, together, we are holding him accountable. Feel proud. Keep going.” Hillary said in a tweet.

Democrats voted to impeach President Trump for ‘abuse of power’ and ‘obstruction of Congress’ on Wednesday night.

228 Democrats voted to impeach.

192 Republicans voted against the sham.

Democrat Rep Tulsi Gabbard voted “present.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wore black at her funeral Wednesday night after she walked her caucus off the cliff.

Pelosi gave a presser Wednesday night where she threatened to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate unless they bow to her demands.

On Thursday morning, Pelosi refused to answer questions about impeachment.

This is the type of lawlessness that Hillary Clinton is cheering and encouraging — this is precisely why Hillary Clinton is not president.

