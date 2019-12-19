Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, explained her decision to vote “present” on the impeachment of President Donald Trump and maintained she believes he is “absolutely” guilty of wrongdoing.

Her comments came during a Thursday interview on Hill.TV.

Gabbard said she voted “present” because a vote in favor “should never come about as a culmination of a highly partisan process.”

“This is something that our founding fathers warned us about,” Gabbard, a presidential hopeful, said.

“Making this statement, voting ‘present,’ taking a stand for the center. Standing for our democracy and really that this decision of whether to remove Donald Trump or not must be in the hands off voters. I believe that they will make that decision.”

Gabbard noted she has introduced a resolution to censure Trump.

“It basically points out some of the examples that I’ve raised of actions of wrongdoing by this president and a demand for an apology to the American people,” she said.

In a video posted to her Twitter account, Gabbard elaborated further about her “present” vote.

“So, after doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no,” she said. “I am standing in the center and decided to vote present.”