George Conway, the husband of White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, is warning Republicans they risk being shamed by President Donald Trump.

Conway made his remarks in a column for The Washington Post on Thursday.

“In his unhinged letter Tuesday, President Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having ‘cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment,’” Conway said. “A few days earlier, he accused Democrats of ‘trivializing impeachment.’

“If anything has cheapened or trivialized the process by which Trump was impeached, it was House Republicans’ refusal to treat the proceedings with the seriousness the Constitution demands.”

He accused GOP members of the House of resorting to “deception, distortion and deflection” in their defense of the president. And he said Senate Republicans threaten “the ultimate cheapening” of Congress’s constitutional obligations by conducting a sham trial.

“Specifically, they threaten to conduct a trial without witnesses, which wouldn’t be a trial at all,” he said.

And Conway noted: “If Trump is acquitted in a short-circuited trial, that won’t prevent the evidence from revealing whether an acquittal was a just one.”

Conway warned that Trump has not learned his lesson “and never will.”

“And that is the ultimate point Republican senators who care about their legacies should consider: They run the risk of being refuted and shamed on the pages of history not just by the evidence — but by Trump himself. “