General Motors is recalling more than 814,000 pickup trucks and cars in the United States to fix problems with electronic brake controls and battery cables.

The first recall covers nearly 464,000 Cadillac CT6 sedans and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks from 2019.

The Cadillac logo is viewed on a 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on March 28, 2018. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The company says in government documents that a software error can disable the electronic stability control and antilock brake systems that can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will reprogram the brake computer starting on Jan. 27, according to documents posted Thursday on the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

The second recall covers over 350,000 2019 and 2020 Silverado and Sierra 1500 pickups.

A new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD is shown on the assembly line at the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant in Flint, Mich., on Feb. 5, 2019. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

A cable connecting the battery and alternator may have too much glue on it. That can interrupt the electrical connection and possibly cause the trucks to stall or even catch fire.

One fire has been reported and no injuries linked to the campaign. Some vehicles are covered by both recalls.

Starting on Jan. 27, dealers will inspect the cables and clean the connectors if needed.

Reuters contributed to this report.