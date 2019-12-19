The House passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on the same day his re-election campaign raised more than $5 million, in a month when the GOP raised more than $20 million.

The Republican National Committee announced a record-setting $20.6 million collected in November, according to data filed with the Federal Election Commission and obtained by Fox News. This brings the party to $63.2 million in cash-on-hand, the most it has had since the 2012 election.

“Democrats’ baseless impeachment charade has only served to bolster our base and attract more voters to our cause and the result is another record-breaking fundraising month,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to Fox News. “President Trump’s policies made historic progress this month as well, with USMCA clearing another legislative hurdle, paid-family leave secured for federal employees, and 266,000 jobs added to the economy — all while Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment sham droned on.”

“Incredible fundraising numbers,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Thursday, adding the president “has raised over 5M dollars (still growing) today as Americans use their wallet to show support against [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif.,] impeachment hoax!”

The House impeached Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, related to his attempts to push Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination.