Everyone knows Joe Biden’s lost a step (or three).

The once sharp-as-a-tack politician could mix it up with the best of them, but now the former vice president often seems at a loss for words, sputtering and stammering as he talks. He’s also a gaffe machine, forgetting times and places and making all sorts of mental errors.

Now, the doctor that tended to Barack Obama for 22 years before he became president says Biden is not is good shape physically, either.

“He’s not a healthy guy. He’s not in bad shape for his age, but I wouldn’t say he’s in outstanding health,” Dr. David Scheiner told the Washington Examiner. “Could I guarantee he won’t have issues for the next four years? He has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”

Obama’s former doctor says he’s worried about Biden’s risk of a stroke after it was disclosed that Biden has an irregular heartbeat and has previously suffered aneurysms. He also said he’d like to see the results of an MRI or CT scan.

A three-page letter from Biden’s physician concluded the former vice president is a “healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old” that is fit to be president. But the letter also revealed Biden receives treatment for an irregular heartbeat and high cholesterol and that he deals with acid reflux and seasonal allergies. It noted his already known history of aneurysms and that he took blood thinners,” the Examiner reported. … The report also included mention of surgeries that hadn’t been previously disclosed, including one for an enlarged prostate. Previously, the public only knew Biden had received treatment for the disorder.

“I had no idea Biden had such a history. My goodness gracious, he’s got a lot of history,” Scheiner told the paper.

The letter didn’t include a medical reason for Biden’s eye suddenly filling with blood during a town hall, nor did it say whether Biden has had multiple cosmetic surgeries.

