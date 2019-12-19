On Wednesday, “Louder with Crowder” host Steven Crowder aired his Christmas Livestream from Blaze studios in Las Colinas, Texas. Here are the highlights.
Post-Op Lang Syne
Image source: BlazeTV screenshot
The show kicked off with a ballad about transgender issues.
Merry Christmas: Change My Mind
Image source: BlazeTV screenshot
Steven showed footage from the Christmas installment of Change My Mind. The takeaway—Kwanzaa is a fake holiday.
Kwanzaa Fest
Image source: BlazeTV screenshot
2019 Kwanzaa Fest served as an opportunity for Crowder’s team to educate all who celebrate the made-up holiday.
Watch the video below for more details.
[embedded content]
CROWDER’S CHRISTMAS LIVESTREAM!! | Santa Claus Guests! | Louder With Crowder
youtu.be
Use code LWC to save $10 on on year of BlazeTV.
Want more from Steven Crowder?
To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.