On Thursday, Hillary Clinton took a victory lap and gloated after the House impeached President Trump on Wednesday, seemingly crediting herself for the success of the Democrats’ endeavor. Clinton tweeted, “’The president has abused his power—using his office to further not the nation’s objectives but his own personal, political objectives—and, together, we are holding him accountable. Feel proud. Keep going.”

On Monday, Clinton had tweeted, “In America, no one is above the law. Join @IndivisibleTeam at events around the country this Tuesday to demand your representatives fulfill their constitutional oaths to hold the president accountable.”

On Tuesday, Clinton followed by tweeting, “More than 750 historians ‘devoted to studying our nation’s past,’ including Ron Chernow and Robert A. Caro, have signed a letter supporting the president’s impeachment and removal.”

On Wednesday, Clinton snapped, “One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are. The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up. Impeachment is the only remedy.”

Clinton has never recovered from losing to Trump in 2016, and there are a number of items that could buttress that assumption; in November, as The Daily Wire noted, the Washington Free Beacon reported that the Clinton Foundation had plunged financially since the 2016 election, losing half of its value. The Beacon stated, “The foundation reported total revenue of just $30.7 million, including $24.2 million worth of grants and contributions, a record low for the alleged ‘charity.’ That figure was well short of the foundation’s total expenses for the year—$47.5 million— resulting in a net loss of $16.8 million.”

Also in November, The Daily Wire reported that Clinton told BBC Radio 4’s Mishal Husain, “I think about what kind of president I would have been all the time. I think about what I would have done. How, obviously, I would have been different. How I think I would have been a better, more successful president.”

Another item from November: Clinton telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, who was interviewing her for the The New York Times’ “DealBook” series, “You know, I do live rent-free in Donald Trump’s head.”

From October, Clinton revealing that she thinks she won the 2016 election, saying, “You know, it truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me. But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my e-mails. We all know that. So maybe there does need to be a rematch. Obviously, I can beat him again.”

In September, appearing on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Clinton said, “Look, there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again. And I’m hoping that both the public and press understand the way Trump plays the game … he knows he’s an illegitimate president. I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used — from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories — he knows that there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did.”