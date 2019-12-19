A Georgia homeowner walked into his Brookhaven home around noon Wednesday when police said he discovered a burglar, WSB-TV reported.

But this particular homeowner has a gun — and fatally shot the suspect, police told the station.

‘I know the law on that’

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, told WSB that she heard shots from two guns, but police told the station they haven’t confirmed if the burglar had a weapon.

And while the neighbor told WSB the shooting is unusual for the neighborhood, as a gun owner herself she’s sympathetic toward the homeowner who opened fire.

“If someone is in your home, I know the law on that — and yeah, you do have a right,” the woman told the station.

Image source: WSB-TV video screenshot

Police agree



Police added to WSB that the homeowner has a right to defend himself.

“He’s not identified as a suspect,” Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley told the station. “But as this investigation moves forward, we’ll have to see where the facts lead us.”

Image source: WSB-TV video screenshot

Anything else?



Police told WSB they’re working to identify the suspect — and that daytime burglaries increase during the holidays since criminals know homeowners are buying valuables.

The station said it was the second time in 24 hours that a metro Atlanta homeowner shot an intruder, noting that a Rockdale County resident exchanged gunfire with two suspects during a home invasion Tuesday, which injured the victim and one of the alleged thieves.