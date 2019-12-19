A Georgia homeowner walked into his Brookhaven home around noon Wednesday when police said he discovered a burglar, WSB-TV reported.
But this particular homeowner has a gun — and fatally shot the suspect, police told the station.
‘I know the law on that’
A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, told WSB that she heard shots from two guns, but police told the station they haven’t confirmed if the burglar had a weapon.
And while the neighbor told WSB the shooting is unusual for the neighborhood, as a gun owner herself she’s sympathetic toward the homeowner who opened fire.
“If someone is in your home, I know the law on that — and yeah, you do have a right,” the woman told the station.
Police agree
Police added to WSB that the homeowner has a right to defend himself.
“He’s not identified as a suspect,” Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley told the station. “But as this investigation moves forward, we’ll have to see where the facts lead us.”
Anything else?
Police told WSB they’re working to identify the suspect — and that daytime burglaries increase during the holidays since criminals know homeowners are buying valuables.
The station said it was the second time in 24 hours that a metro Atlanta homeowner shot an intruder, noting that a Rockdale County resident exchanged gunfire with two suspects during a home invasion Tuesday, which injured the victim and one of the alleged thieves.