Constitutional law scholar and author Jonathan Turley is an honest Democrat.

Turley was called in to testify in support of the US Constitution and President Donald Trump in the slap-dash Democratic impeachment proceedings in the House Judiciary Committee.

On Thursday Turley was back on CBS This Morning following the Democrat Party’s slapdash impeachment vote.

CBS ANCHOR: What impact do you think this could have on future presidents? JONATHAN TURLEY: It is going to have a significant impact, I think it will be a largely dysfunctional one. The problem I have is that this sets the standard quite low for impeachment. They ultimately rejected the four articles that I originally testified against, including bribery, and went with the two that I thought were legitimate, but they did not obviously follow my advice and try to build a record to try to support those two articles. The problem I have is that judging by how they define these two articles, you could impeach every living president on this type of allegations.

Via CBS This Morning:

More from Jonathan Turley and the dangers of Impulse Buying–

The Trump impeachment shows the danger of impulse buying during the holiday rush. Despite a record of evidence that is both incomplete and conflicted, the House leadership stuck to its promise to Democratic voters that it would impeach Trump by Christmas. https://t.co/iclxvpU8xi — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 19, 2019

