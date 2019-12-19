Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, is refusing to answer questions about his financial situation as part of a paternity suit, the mother of his child alleges.

A DNA test completed as part of the suit showed that Hunter Biden, 49, is the father of the child, whose gender has not been revealed, according to attorneys representing Lunden Roberts. Biden has not denied that claim.

In a motion filed on Dec. 18, Roberts’s lawyers contend that Biden has “objected to answering any of the discovery questions.”

“It should be, by now, be abundantly clear to the Court that the defendant is not going to provide any of his discoverable financial information unless the Court forces him to do so,” the lawyers wrote, noting that Biden hasn’t paid any child support as of yet.

“The Court should not let the defendant continue to avoid his natural and legal duty to support his child by failing to provide basic information about his income, finances, and lifestyle.”

Then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, with his son Hunter at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010. (Nick Wass/AP Photo)

The court will likely order Biden to answer the questions by the time of the next hearing.

Roberts’s lawyers are trying to get Biden to list all banks or other financial institutions used by him or any businesses he has controlled or owned in the past five years.

Arkansas Judge Don McSpadden ordered both parties to submit five years of financial information so he could make a ruling on child support and other matters.

Biden is scheduled to be deposed on Dec. 23 in the case, which is expected to wrap up on Jan. 7, 2020.

Biden initially denied having sexual relations with Roberts but, according to Roberts, he verbally admitted in September that he is the father of the 1-year-old child. The DNA test was submitted later and showed “with scientific certainty” that Biden fathered the child, Roberts has said in court papers.

Biden missed the last hearing and fired a team of lawyers who were representing him before hiring a new lawyer.

In the latest motion, Roberts’s legal team noted that the court granted Biden’s motion for a protective order to shield any financial information he gives to the court on Dec. 2, “even though he did not personally appear, his attorneys had been relieved, and was an absent, pro se litigant.”

“Again, the defendant has failed to answer reasonable discovery requests necessary to swiftly and fairly adjudicate this case.”

Roberts’s team said that Biden should pay for her attorney fees and costs on top of any child support he’s ordered to pay.