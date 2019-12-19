Following the party line vote by Democrats to impeach President Trump Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters and threatened to withhold the articles of impeachment unless the US Senate bows to her demands!

On Thursday morning the Democrat Speaker spoke again to reporters following the Democrat vote to impeach President Trump based on non-crimes.

Pelosi told reporters she has a spring in her step today!

Nancy Pelosi: It really is interesting to see the response we are getting, bipartisan, across party lines. I myself have to say I have a spring in my step because of the moral courage of our caucus to see them all, so many, 100 members voted to floor, that’s all we had time for, to go to the floor and speak about our Constitution… So clearly, so patriotically, so prayerfully…

What the hell is she talking about?

Bipartisan support?

They didn’t get ONE Republican vote!

