House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reticent to impeach President Trump. Deep down, she knew the partisan move would be a loser for Democrats in 2020.

But the far-left wing of the party pushed her into doing it. And now that it’s done, she doesn’t want to talk about it — at all.

While the House of Representatives’ part in the saga is concluded — next in line is a trial in the Senate — Pelosi is holding on to what little power she still has by refusing to hand the articles of impeachment over to the higher chamber.

And reporters on Thursday wanted to know why.

Pelosi bobbed and weaved in answering one question of the matter, but when another reporter began to ask on the same topic, Pelosi cut him off and held a finger in the air and said: “Any other questions on other — anybody want to talk about Mexico free trade agreement? Anybody care about that? Jobs for the American people? Progress in addressing globalism? … Important issues that relate to the economic vitality of our communities?”

“Any other questions? Because I’m not going to answer any more questions on this. Clearly you understand, when we see what their process is, we will know who and how many we want to send over. Not until then. I’m not going to go there anymore,” the agitated Pelosi said.

“We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side,” Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday after the party-line vote in the House. “And I would hope that that will be soon. … So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us. So hopefully it will be fair. And when we see what that is, we’ll send our managers.”

Asked if she would pledge to send the articles to the Senate soon, Pelosi said: “That would have been our intention.” But she added that “we are not having that discussion. We have done what we set out to do.”

Here’s the video.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), said: “Not allowing the Senate to act on approved Articles of Impeachment becomes Constitutional extortion and creates chaos for the presidency. It also sets in motion a tremendous threat to our Constitutional system of checks and balances.”

If House Dems refuse to send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial it would be a breathtaking violation of the Constitution, an act of political cowardice, and fundamentally unfair to President [Trump].”

Graham also said: “There is a reason one person can’t be Speaker of the House and Senate Majority Leader at the same time!”

Impeachment managers must be appointed by a House resolutions, but Thursday is the last day the House will be in session until Jan. 7.

Trump also pointed out the absurdity of Pelosi’s plan to withhold the articles from the Senate.

“Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate,” Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. He claimed the timing of the trial was up to the Senate, and that if Democrats didn’t transmit the articles of impeachment “they would lose by Default!”

I got Impeached last night without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it’s Senate’s call! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

The post “I’M NOT GOING TO ANSWER”: Pelosi REFUSES to Take Questions on Impeachment — THE DAY AFTER IMPEACHMENT! (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.