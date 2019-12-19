House Democrats have officially impeached President Donald Trump, shifting the matter to a trial in the Senate that will decide whether he will be removed from office.

But now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has threatened to hold back the articles of impeachment from the Senate, potentially delaying the Senate trial indefinitely and denying President Trump the acquittal the Republican-led Senate is expected to deliver. So, what happens next?

On the radio program Thursday, Glenn detailed how impeachment proceedings work, described the Senate’s next three options, and explained where he thinks our nation will go from here.

Watch the video below for the details:

Watch the full episode here.

Use code GLENN20OFF to save $20 on one year of BlazeTV for a limited time only.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.