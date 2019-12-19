To some substantial extent, party politics is a team sport. It occasionally elicits and perhaps requires a tolerance for hypocrisy and double standards. The current impeachment farce presents a sort of case study insofar as some of the key performers persist, yet the song does not remain the same. To illustrate the point, the Free Beacon’s David Rutz has compiled SuperCUTS #728 (video below) and written the accompanying story. The video is titled 1998 vs. 2019: Democrats sing different tune on impeachment. I’m filing this under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.

Quotable quote (current House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler speaking in 1998): “There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties and opposed by the other. Such an impeachment will produce the divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come and will call into question the very legitimacy of our political institutions.”