One person was on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) mind on Wednesday night: her late colleague Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.).

During a press conference held after the House voted to impeach President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Pelosi said she wanted to take some time to honor Cummings, who died in October at the age of 68. Cummings, she said, “isn’t with us physically in this room, but I know is present, was present all day for the deliberations.”

Pelosi described Cummings, who as chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry, as being “our North Star,” and shared some remarks he made that she found fitting. “He said, ‘When the history books are written about this tumultuous era, I want them to show that I was among those in the House of Representatives who stood up to lawlessness and tyranny.’ He also said, somewhat presciently, ‘When we’re dancing with angels, the question will be, ‘What did you do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?'”

“We did all we could, Elijah,” Pelosi said. “We passed the two articles of impeachment. The president is impeached.” Catherine Garcia