https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/introducing-protrumpnews-com/

 

With the media demonstrating every day their hatred of President Trump, there’s a new site for headline news.

It’s ProTrumpNews.com:

ProTrumpNews.com is highlighting the news the liberal media won’t touch.

It’s got all the top Pro-Trump headlines.

It’s got a familiar format.

It’s where to send your friends and family for real news!

While there are other news aggregators on the right, we think ProTrumpNews.com is the best way to see all the top Pro-Trump headlines in one place.

You’ll see Gateway Pundit featured often!

Here’s some of the feedback so far:

Tell your friends and family about ProTrumpNews.com!

The post Introducing ProTrumpNews.com! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...