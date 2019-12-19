16 years!

An Iowa man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for setting an LGBTQ flag on fire.

Adolfo Martinez, 30, stole a rainbow-colored pride banner that was hanging from the side of a church and lit it on fire in June of this year.

The County Attorney said “hate crimes” were added to the charges because Martinez is suspected of criminal mischief against someone’s property because of “what it represents as far as sexual orientation.”

This is outrageous! Murderers and rapists serve less time!

The Des Moines Register reported:

An Ames man was sentenced Wednesday to about 16 years in prison after he set fire to a church LGBTQ flag in June. Adolfo Martinez, 30, of Ames, last month was found guilty of a hate crime — a class “D” felony — third-degree harassment and reckless use of fire. Police said he stole a pride banner hanging at Ames United Church of Christ, 217 6th St., and burned it early June 11 outside Dangerous Curves Gentleman’s Club, 111 5th St. Martinez admitted to police that he lit the banner on fire with lighter fluid and a lighter after stealing it from the church, according to court documents. Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds said hate crime charges were added because Martinez is suspected of criminal mischief against someone’s property because of “what it represents as far as sexual orientation.”

Meanwhile, Antifa terrorists burn American flags and never serve jail time.

Last year, Antifa lit a member of the Secret Service on fire — no jail time.

Antifa (leftists) also damage businesses, light cop cars on fire and charred a limousine at Trump’s inauguration — again, no jail time.

16. Years.

This is a political crime straight out of the USSR, total tyranny.https://t.co/0vZ93778e0 — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) December 19, 2019

