On Thursday morning at 9:30 AM Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the political impeachment of Donald Trump by House Democrats on Wednesday night.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats and Speaker Pelosi for their “slap-dash impeachment.”

And McConnell UNLOADED on Pelosi for suggesting that she may not send the articles of impeachment over to the US Senate.

Mitch McConnell: “It looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet… This is really comical!”

The post “It Looks Like the Prosecutors are Getting Cold Feet – This Is Really Comical” – Senate Majority Leader McConnell UNLOADS on Pelosi on her Slap-Dash Impeachment (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.