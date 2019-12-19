You know how the climatistas are always saying we must “follow the science”? Let’s have a look at this call in the Financial Times to embrace nuclear power:

Letter: EU must include nuclear power in its list of sustainable sources Nuclear power is the single biggest source of low carbon electricity in Europe today and is recognised in many of the scenarios assessed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the International Energy Agency and other organisations as having a critical role to play in responding to the climate emergency . . . It is therefore vital that nuclear is included in the EU’s new classification system for environmentally sustainable activities. . . [P]rogress is being blocked by several countries, including Germany, which claim nuclear should be excluded because of their concerns about nuclear waste. This is in spite of clear evidence that nuclear waste does not and will not cause harm to sustainability objectives. Nuclear energy displaces fossil fuel use, with significant air pollution and climate benefits. Without nuclear, there will be 500m tonnes of extra CO2 emissions every year in Europe, which is more than the emissions of UK or France alone. Without nuclear, our action on climate will be more difficult, more expensive, and more likely to fail. The real harm done will be to Europe’s ambition to achieve net zero by 2050.

The letter is signed by James Hansen and dozens of other prominent figures in the climate science and policy community. So, will climate activists embrace nuclear power?

Didn’t think so. “It only produces clean energy.” Let that sink in for a while. Though I suppose we ought to hear from Time magazine’s Person of the Year before we pass judgment.