The newest Republican Congressman, Jeff Van Drew, meets with President Trump, VP Pence, and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy at the White House. Van Drew confirms he’s switched parties, and talks about how democrat party officials pressured him to vote for impeachment. “I actually had a meeting with somebody about 2 weeks ago i guess it was,” Van Drew says. “And the individual was a local county chairman in the democratic party. And he sat down and says ‘I just want to tell you something. and he said I wanted to tell you that you can’t vote against impeachment’ and I said ‘What do you mean i can’t vote against impeachment?’ He says ‘You can’t vote against impeachment. You will not’ — I have 8 counties. ‘You will not get the line. You will not get the county. I will do everything to prevent that from happening and everything to destroy you.’ And it kind of hurt, because for years I have given everything that I could to my people in my district.”

Van Drew goes on to talk about how far left democrats pushed back against his bills involving flying the American flag and allow the words “In God We Trust” on public buildings in New Jersey.

“I talk about American Exceptionalism. This is the greatest country on the face of the Earth. I Started out as not a wealthy kid, had to the opportunity to work hard, got into dental school, graduated, and my God, I’m sitting here next to the President of the United States. That’s unbelievable. That’s America.”

Van Drew goes on to rip the green new deal, advocating for low taxes and a balanced budget, honoring our first responders and veterans, and wraps up by channeling Reagan’s “I didn’t leave the democratic party, the party left me” quote and offering his “undying” support for Trump, to which Trump, Pence, and McCarthy reciprocate.

McCarthy encouraged other moderate democrats to switch over, pointing out that the party has left them.

Trump goes on to answer questions about impeachment, before parlaying to his yuge rally last night, the economy, and the number of judge’s he’s gotten onto Federal benches, which is now 172, and he claims 10 more are coming through soon.

Meanwhile, Van Drew’s new challenger for his seat, Brigid Harrison, went on MSNBC to call Van Drew a “TRAITOR” to the country and the party.

