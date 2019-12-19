Left-wing U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) reportedly yelled “Stop it!” numerous times during Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) recalled U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) infamously declaring, “We’re gonna impeach the motherf***er!“

Here’s what a trio of journalists observed:

McCarthy’s remarks focused on Democrats’ repeated efforts to remove Trump from office — and the Republican leader noted Tlaib’s intent to impeach the president was declared “a few mere hours” after she took the oath of office as a freshman congresswoman in January.

“Nothing was going to get in their way — and certainly not the truth,” McCarthy added.

Here’s the clip:

[embedded content]

Ilhan Omar Caught On Audio Losing It On House Floor



youtu.be



The House voted to impeach Trump Wednesday evening largely along party lines — only the third time in history that a U.S. president has been impeached, following Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

What was the reaction to Omar’s reported outbursts?

Commenters on Desjardins’ post didn’t quite understand Omar’s apparent lack of enthusiasm:

“Stop it…as in stop telling the truth?”

“Damn I thought she was reacting to an ICE raid.”

“Doesn’t [McCarthy] know repeating any of The Squad’s ramblings is now considered racist or something?”

“Democrats can’t stand the truth. They have been hell bent on impeaching President Trump since the day he was elected. And when their own words are read back to them, proving their partisan motives, they throw a fit. Total BS!!!”

“THIS is why the LYING EVIL Left are going to be royally F@$KED next year! Revenge is a dish best served cold!”

“Proving that [Omar] is the first woman in history to be both a terrorist and a snowflake.”