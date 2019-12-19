The president of the United States was impeached on Wednesday in a purely partisan vote in the House of Representatives.

Americans should be sad about that somber event. But not the limousine liberals in Tinseltown. They cheered.

Actor Cole Sprouse said: “Time for a celebration.”

Time for a celebration — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 19, 2019

Plus-sized model Jordyn Woods was positively giddy.

“What a time to be alive,” she said.

What a time to be alive — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) December 19, 2019

“done. amen. god bless America,” Rosie O’Donnell wrote on Twitter.

“He wanted to make history,” comedian DL Hughley said. “HE DID!! 1st President EVER to be #IMPEACHED IN HIS 1st TERM!!”

Of course, the funnyman was wrong. Andrew Johnson was impeached in his first and only term.

Singer Bette Midler tweeted simply: “Impeached.”

Impeached. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 19, 2019

Film director Rob Reiner wrote: “This President is not being Impeached because he’s a liar or immoral or a misogynist or a white nationalist or incompetent or ignorant. He’s being Impeached because he committed the High Crimes of Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress.”

This President is not being Impeached because he’s a liar or immoral or a misogynist or a white nationalist or incompetent or ignorant. He’s being Impeached because he committed the High Crimes of Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 19, 2019

In a sanctimonious post, actress Alyssa Milano — who has bashed President Trump endlessly, often in profane posts on Twitter, said she was “sad.”

“I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover.”

Yes, a generation to recover from what the Democrats did!

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monet applauded Trump’s impeachment, tweeting: “Getting closer to making this orangesickle disappear man.”

Wrote singer Cher: “ ‘IMPEACHED PRESIDENT’ donald j.trump,Makes RICH RICHER,poor poorer,& Will PURGE MILLIONS Of DEMOCRATS Off VOTING ROLLS. RUSSIA,RUDI,RESTRICTIONS, That’s trumps game plan.”

But there was also some sanity out in the celebrity world.

Said actor Jon Voight:

“The evil is trying to win. This is a battle for truths, and the left are afraid of the true truths that President Trump has brought forth,” he said in a video. “If the impeachment proceeds, America will fall, for President Trump has built it back and the extreme left are destroying this nation’s glory. This is evil intent to destroy a President who has America in his hands.”

In God We Trust pic.twitter.com/xbMCTDhgp4 — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) December 19, 2019

Said actress Kirstie Alley: “Dangerous precedent…gonna cause a major tit for tat retaliation now for whomever is in power..fasten your seatbelts, it’s gonna be a bumpy decade.”

Dangerous precedent…gonna cause a major tit for tat retaliation now for whomever is in power..fasten your seatbelts, it’s gonna be a bumpy decade — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 19, 2019

The post Limousine Liberals Cheer Impeachment Of American President appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.