Democrats Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar will take the stage tonight at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, for the PBS NewsHour/Politico presidential debate.

All times eastern.

8:15 PM: Debate now turns to USMCA. Sanders asked if he will support the deal. He says he voted against NAFTA. He says it will just be a modest improvement over what we have now and he says he hopes it will allow Mexican workers to unionize to negotiate decent contracts. He says it will not stop outsourcing or corporations from moving to Mexico. Sanders says it is an “outrage” there is nothing about climate change and says he will not be voting for it.

Klobuchar says she will vote for it.

8:04 PM: Biden says the integrity of the office of the presidency needs to be restored. He says his job is to make the case that Trump can’t be president for another four years.

Sanders, repeating lines from his stump speech, says we have a president who is a pathological liar, running a corrupt administration, and is a fraud because he broke his promises to working-class Americans. Sanders says he will make the case that “we have a president who has sold out the working families of this country” and cut Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare. Sanders says we can’t have a president with Trump’s “temperament” who is “dishonoring” the country.

Warren using her answer to talk about corruption–calls Trump the most corrupt president in history. Warren, stealing Kamala Harris’s line, says “we have to prosecute the case against him.”

Klobuchar says the president is not king–the law is king. Klobuchar says this is a “global Watergate” after pointing out Madison wanted impeachment in the Constitution to protect against foreign influence. Klobuchar says if Trump is so innocent, why doesn’t he have all of his people testify.

Buttigieg says this is beyond public opinion and polls. He says the president “left the House with no choice.” Buttigieg says Trump’s allies are laughing all the way to the bank because of the Trump administration’s corporatist policies. Buttigieg keeps talking about how his candidate is about rejecting “cynicism.” He’ll get attacked from the left on this because he doesn’t want to embrace transformative policies.

Steyer mentions that he started the Need to Impeach movement. He, too, wants administration officials to testify on television because the court that counts is the court of public opinion.

Yang says Americans don’t agree on impeachment because “we’re getting our news from different sources.” He says Americans don’t trust media networks to tell them the truth and says the media networks did the American people no favors when they still have not figured out why Trump got elected. He says manufacturing jobs were wiped out and many parts of the country are not experiencing booming economies. Yang says we need to stop obsessing about impeachment and solve the problems that got Trump elected.

8:03 PM: The first question is about impeachment. Each candidate is asked why Democrats haven’t been able to convince a majority of Americans that Trump should be impeached.

8:00 PM: Debate getting started. Judy Woodruff introducing the moderators and the candidates.

7:51 PM: Candidates now being introduced as the debate is about ten minutes away from starting.

7:40 PM: Joel on the ground at LMU:

L.A. Mayor @ericgarcetti used his introductory speech at the #DemocraticDebate to trash @realDonaldTrump and celebrate his #impeachment. Meanwhile, Mr. Mayor, visitors passed homeless people sleeping on the street in tents on the drive down here. Maybe you should fix that, first. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 20, 2019

Hundreds of charter school advocates just crashed the #DemocraticDebate in Los Angeles. Watch full video at ⁦@BreitbartNews⁩ FB page. Bonus: confrontations with a lunatic lefty, who runs away as soon as Black and Latino people want to speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/J8M7JOCabM — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 20, 2019

NOT FAKE NEWS: The Democratic Presidential Debate tonight on PBS “May be listed by some PBS stations as an episode of ‘Antiques Roadshow.'” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ZQEc9QtMz4 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 20, 2019

7:35 PM: Which candidate will go after Buttigieg the toughest tonight?

NEW: One of Pete Buttigieg’s bundlers is a natural gas lead at McKinsey. Organizers of the @NoFossilMoney pledge say the bundler’s personal contribution is “absolutely breaking the spirit of the pledge, if not the letter.” https://t.co/uxyw7SI5Pb — Sludge (@Sludge) December 19, 2019

7:32 PM: On CNN, Van Jones says who could have imagined that the only person of color standing in December would be Andrew Yang.

Had a blast with Donald Glover today! Big thanks to everyone who came out in L.A.! pic.twitter.com/hk87FuArsS — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) December 19, 2019

7:30 PM: The media love to point out the GOP’s lack of diversity. Will they ask Democrats similar uncomfortable questions tonight?

Our party cannot afford to take Latinx voters for granted in 2020. At tonight’s debate in Los Angeles, where Latinos are the largest ethnic group, I hope to see every candidate address the needs of our community. https://t.co/qNZ3lb3ylr — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 19, 2019

Here’s the podium order for Thursday night’s trimmed down debate stage, from left to right: – Andrew Yang

– Pete Buttigieg

– Elizabeth Warren

– Joe Biden (center)

– Bernie Sanders

– Amy Klobuchar

– Tom Steyer — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) December 17, 2019