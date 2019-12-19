On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling him a “rogue leader” after McConnell blasted her and House Democrats earlier for their reluctance to send the two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate.

As Fox News noted:

After an impeachment in the House, the articles are normally sent over to the upper chamber for an impeachment trial, but Pelosi signaled earlier that the House is waiting for the Senate to set out how Trump’s trial will be conducted before they determine next steps, such as designating impeachment managers who will represent them. This prompted outrage from Republicans who worried she would simply refuse to transmit the articles, thus denying Trump the chance at acquittal.

McConnell stated, “Last night House Democrats finally did what they had decided to do a long time ago; they voted to impeach President Trump. Over the last 12 weeks, House Democrats have conducted the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history. Now their slapdash process has concluded in the first purely partisan presidential impeachment since the wake of the Civil War. The opposition to impeachment was bipartisan; only one part of one faction wanted this outcome.”

He continued:

Back in June, Speaker Pelosi promised the House would build an “iron-clad case.” Never mind that she was basically promising impeachment months before the Ukraine events, but that’s a separate matter. She promised an iron-clad case. And in March, Speaker Pelosi said this: “impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there is something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path because it divides the country. By the Speaker’s own standards, the standards she set, she’s failed the country. The case is not compelling, not overwhelming, and as a result, not bipartisan. The failure was made clear to everyone earlier this week when Senator Schumer began searching for ways the Senate could step out of our proper role and try to fix the House Democrats’ failures for them. And it was made even more clear last night when Speaker Pelosi suggested that Democrats may be too afraid, too afraid to even transmit their shoddy work product to the Senate.

McConnell stated, “Looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country and second-guessing whether they even want to go to trial. They said impeachment was so urgent that they could not even wait for due process, but now they’re content to sit on their hands. This is really comical; Democrats’ own actions concede that their allegations are unproven. The articles aren’t just unproven; they’re also constitutionally incoherent. Incoherent. Frankly, if either of these articles is blessed by the Senate, we could easily see the impeachment of every future president of either party.”

Pelosi said at a news conference on Thursday that while the country’s founders planned for a “rogue” president, “I don’t think they suspected that we’d have a rogue president and a rogue leader in the Senate at the same time.”