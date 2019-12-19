The Washington Post’s premier team of Capitol Hill and White House reporters wasn’t shy about celebrating the House Democrats’ impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, posting a photo on Twitter to toast to the occasion and raising further questions about the newspaper’s claim of being unbiased.

What are the details?

“Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team!” declared Washington Post congressional reporter Rachael Bade around 9:30 p.m. EST, repeating the left-wing “impeachmas” hashtag that had been circulation around social media. Bade posted a picture of herself beaming along with other Washington Post reporters enjoying a round of drinks, and declared that fellow Congressional reporter Paul Kane “is buying.”

Sitting at the table were Bade, Kane, and their colleagues Karoun Demirjian (also a CNN analyst), White House reporter Seung Min Kim, and congressional reporter Mike DeBonis.



TheBlaze had to use a screenshot of the tweet to document it, because Bade deleted the post amid criticism, saying, “I’m deleting a tweeting tonight that is being misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind. To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption!”



As of this writing, no retweet of the group photo has been posted, but criticism of the photo remains.

Pundit Stephen Miller was quick to post Bade’s original link and ask, “Do these people have any self awareness? Any at all?” One follower said, “Doesn’t look like a very solemn and sober moment to me” and another wrote, “I can’t see how anybody can pretend this is journalism. This not the WaPost of Woodward and Bernstein.”

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale also weighed in on the now-deleted tweet, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, your fair and objective press corps in action! What a joke.” He added, “Media needs to stop acting like they are ‘impartial’.”