While speaking to reporters on Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that he doesn’t comprehend how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “can possibly take the oath that he is required to take” in the Senate’s impeachment trial.

Nadler said, “Mitch McConnell has a problem. Mitch McConnell has said he’s going to work hand in glove with the White House. He has said that he’s not a fair juror. I don’t understand how he can possibly take the oath that he is required to take.”

