On September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda terrorists murdered 3,000 American citizens in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington DC.

Tonight at the Democrat primary debate Bernie Sanders said it was the “wrong vote” to go after Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan after the largest foreign attack on US soil.

Democrats no longer love this country or are willing to defend this country.

This is just nuts.

This sounds an awful lot like Bernie Sanders saying it was “wrong” for the U.S. to go after the al-Qaeda terrorists who killed 3000 Americans on 9/11 pic.twitter.com/EOttHlt0Tr — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) December 20, 2019

The post NUTS. Bernie Sanders Says Going to War Against Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan Was the “Wrong Vote” After they Murdered 3,000 US Citizens on 9-11 appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.