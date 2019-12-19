Since impeaching a president is totally cool now, just because you lost an election to them and can’t see any legit path to beating them, it seems only fair then that the legacy of past presidents be similarly drawn and quartered.

Like Barack Obama, the Democrat who defeated Republican weaklings John McCain and Mitt Romney fair and square. But when in Rome, you do as the Romans do. So it’s time to impeach whatever is left of Obama’s integrity.

This won’t take long.

For the man responsible for such bold-faced lies as “if you like your doctor you can keep it” and “I believe marriage is between a man and a woman” and for letting Susan Rice explain away Benghazi as being caused by some obscure video is back in the saddle again. This time, he’s insisting that if all the world’s nations were run by women, then “there would be less war, kids would be better taken care of, and there would be a general improvement in living standards and outcomes.”

Oh, do go on, great orator: “If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way. They cling to power, they are insecure, they have outdated ideas and the energy and fresh vision and new approaches are squashed.”

All lies.

And the main proof is that Obama doesn’t believe those words himself. Didn’t he, after all, run against Hillary Clinton to become president after it was widely regarded as being her race to win? Weird.

The deceit goes back further than that, though. Obama’s first tour of duty in the Illinois state Senate came when he sought to replace Alice Palmer, who decided to run for Congress but lost the nomination to one of those outdated men Obama is worried about. Looking to rebound, Palmer then decided late to try and hold on to her old seat in the state legislature. But Obama was having none of it.

His campaign filed objections to the legitimacy of Palmer’s nominating petitions and she was forced to relinquish her comeback attempt. How’s that for insecure and clingy?

And we haven’t even got to picking Vice President Joe Biden as his wing man. The crazy woman sniffing, leg-hair story-telling weirdo who haunts us to this very day, instead of grooming some groovy chick to beat Trump in the first place.

Yes, Obama does indeed sit on a throne of lies, says Buddy the Elf and anyone else paying attention. Which means he’s guilty of one of two things. Either his gross inconsistencies mean that he has always been prone to being carried away by intersectional tidal waves of emotional wokeness, like your average college coed. Or his lust for power will mean that he will do and say anything to obtain it.

Either way, remember that it was never actually about legitimate hope and change for Obama at any point in his political career. It was about me, myself, and I, just as it is for all progressive yearnings. That is why it is so easy for them to hate those that they deem to be the other. And we are the other to them.

It’s also why it’s so easy for Obama to not have helped Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris up to this point. Because here, finally, is some truth: he couldn’t care less, ladies.