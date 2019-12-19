Former President Obama was spotted hitting the links in Hawaii, his home state, as House lawmakers barreled toward his successor’s impeachment on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Footage and photos obtained by TMZ and later People showed the former president playing a round in Kailua during the day. According to both publications, Obama was playing at the town’s Mid-Pacific Country Club.

The video obtained by TMZ shows clips of Obama smiling while waving at the camera and taking swings with several others in sunny temperatures.

The visit reportedly took place on Wednesday amid the House’s impeachment proceedings, which eventually led to Trump becoming the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by Congress.

Obama was spotted again in Hawaii on Thursday after a video emerged of him kissing a baby at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, according to Hawaii News Now.

In footage of the moment, a woman and her family could be seen being approached by the former president at the range.

Obama then picks up the baby, named Riley, and gives her a kiss, telling the woman, “She’s adorable.”

President Obama gracefully walked up and asked to hold my niece Riley. He was golfing in Hawaii. My niece is the GOAT period. #Hawaii #obama #President #MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/u6gmhGqzx4 — Andrea Jones (@itsanicholle) December 19, 2019

According to the local publication, Obama has been vacationing in Hawaii since Monday.