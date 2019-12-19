The nonprofit official who hired a transgender stripper to perform for a taxpayer-funded annual conference for the homeless has resigned after a public furor over video from the performance went viral.

Kira Zylstra stepped down as the head of “All Home” over the controversy.

Video from the event showed transgender performer Beyoncé Black St. James strip dancing for the conference, and at one point kissing an attendee during the performance on December 9. The Seattle Times reported that she also gave lap dances to the attendees.

Here’s the video that went viral on social media:

Zylstra initially went on paid leave and then resigned.

Beyoncé Black St. James accused conservative media of using the story “to fit their own racist, transphobic political agendas,” in a statement posted to her Facebook page.

She claimed that stripping was an essential part of the struggle for homeless transgender persons to seek help, and that she had been scapegoated over her performance.

“At the end of the day we know a few things, that trans women particularly trans women of color endure homelessness at rates much higher than that of cis folks,” she added. “We know that for many trans folks drag performance is a way to survive, but also a way to empower ourselves, express ourselves, love and share with our community.”

The King County Dept. of Community and Human Services said they were investigating the matter.

Here’s a news report about the trans performance:

[embedded content]

Stripper attends Seattle homeless conference



www.youtube.com

