House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday claimed, without evidence, that impeachment received bipartisan support.

Nancy Pelosi is a liar and she will pay the hefty price in 2020 for walking her caucus off the cliff with her fake impeachment.

Democrats voted to impeach President Trump for ‘abuse of power’ and ‘obstruction of Congress’ on Wednesday night.

The vote was partisan — NOT ONE Republican voted in favor of impeachment.

228 Democrats voted to impeach.

192 Republicans voted against the sham.

The only bipartisanship was from the Democrats – 3 Democrat lawmakers voted AGAINST impeachment and Dem Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted “present.”

This is the first time in US history a president has been impeached by a purely partisan vote and now Pelosi is refusing to send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate.

“It is interesting to see the response that we are getting, bipartisan across party lines,” Pelosi said.

WATCH:

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi falsely claims—without evidence—that impeachment received bipartisan support. The TRUTH is that the only bipartisan support was AGAINST impeachment. Some Democrats VOTED WITH Republicans! This was the first totally partisan impeachment in American history! pic.twitter.com/P7Tz6ZS7hT — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 19, 2019

