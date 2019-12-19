Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan Schumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics MORE’s (D-Calif.) reaction to House Democrats clapping after she announced late Wednesday that an article of impeachment against President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: ‘No one is above the law’ Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE had passed is going viral.

Some Democrats began cheering after the Speaker announced that the article alleging abuse of power had passed, making Trump the third president to be impeached in U.S. history.

Pelosi responded with a glare toward her fellow Democrats, urging them to stop, in an attempt to keep the impeachment process somber.

Nancy Pelosi shot her members a look when it appeared that several House Democrats cheered or applauded after she announced that the articles of impeachment had passed https://t.co/X8Z6eVJ9Pc pic.twitter.com/HWLwcmVlUN — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 18, 2019

The internet reacted, with many comparing the Speaker’s stern look to a mother scolding her children.

The look Nancy Pelosi gave her caucus when some Dems started to applaud after she announced the first article of impeachment passed is a look I know well as a fellow mom of five. pic.twitter.com/PWLT5aXqPQ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 18, 2019

I saw the look that Nancy Pelosi gave to the Dems and without context, I quickly shut my mouth, cleaned my room, and am now washing the car. And I don’t own a car.#IMPEACHMENTVOTE #Impeached #Impeached45 #ImpeachedPresident pic.twitter.com/2hnCNbbU2h — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) December 18, 2019

Pelosi just gave that mom look like we ALL about to get whooped for acting up in public pic.twitter.com/RZ51BgP90J — Brian McBride (@BrianDMcBride) December 18, 2019

Some, like CNBC’s Eamon Javers, commended the Speaker for “controlling her caucus in real time.”

Wow, that look and the “cut it out” hand gesture from Speaker Pelosi instantly shut down a burst of applause from Democrats at the impeachment vote gavel. Controlling her caucus in real time. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) December 18, 2019

The glare Pelosi gave her caucus when some Dems started to clap after she announced the first article of impeachment passed pic.twitter.com/8vONZlEyZ3 — Peter Stevenson (@PeterWStevenson) December 18, 2019

The Pelosi moment pic.twitter.com/dfqzuiicpN — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 18, 2019

Pelosi had reportedly warned Democrats earlier in the day not to celebrate Trump’s impeachment.

The House also approved an article of impeachment charging Trump with obstructing Congress after several hours of debate.

Trump will now face trial in the GOP-controlled Senate, which is unlikely to remove him from office.