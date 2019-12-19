https://thehill.com/homenews/house/475265-pelosi-reaction-to-democrats-clapping-after-impeachment-vote-goes-viral

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan Schumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics MORE’s (D-Calif.) reaction to House Democrats clapping after she announced late Wednesday that an article of impeachment against President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: ‘No one is above the law’ Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE had passed is going viral. 

Some Democrats began cheering after the Speaker announced that the article alleging abuse of power had passed, making Trump the third president to be impeached in U.S. history.

Pelosi responded with a glare toward her fellow Democrats, urging them to stop, in an attempt to keep the impeachment process somber. 

The internet reacted, with many comparing the Speaker’s stern look to a mother scolding her children.

Some, like CNBC’s Eamon Javers, commended the Speaker for “controlling her caucus in real time.”

Pelosi had reportedly warned Democrats earlier in the day not to celebrate Trump’s impeachment.

The House also approved an article of impeachment charging Trump with obstructing Congress after several hours of debate. 

Trump will now face trial in the GOP-controlled Senate, which is unlikely to remove him from office. 

