WASHINGTON—House Speaker

Nancy Pelosi

indicated Thursday that she would delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, seeking more clarity on the rules for President Trump’s trial and potentially pushing the proceedings well into the new year.

Mrs. Pelosi’s comments drew condemnation from Republican lawmakers and President Trump, but the California Democrat said that she couldn’t select impeachment managers and advance the matter without more details about the Senate’s plans for a trial, which she has said should be conducted in a manner that she considers fair.

“When we see the process that is set forth in the Senate, then we’ll know the number of managers that we may have to go forward and who we will choose,” Mrs. Pelosi said shortly before the House adjourned for the rest of the year.

“Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said: “If the speaker ever gets her House in order, that mess will be dumped on the Senate’s lap.”

The Constitution doesn’t spell out the exact procedure for articles of impeachment being sent to the Senate, but specialists across the political spectrum say that Mrs. Pelosi has the power to delay sending the articles.

In 1998, House Republicans delivered the articles against President Clinton to the Senate immediately after voting to impeach him. Congressional practice is that the House chooses impeachment managers to act as prosecutors during a Senate trial. The choosing of managers might not occur until the House reconvenes on Jan. 7.

The back and forth came one day after the House approved abuse-of-power and obstruction-of-Congress articles against Mr. Trump in the wake of his pressing Ukraine to investigate former Vice President

Joe Biden,

a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Nearly all Democrats, led by Mrs. Pelosi, supported the charges, while the chamber’s Republicans rejected them, saying that Democrats had failed to show that Mr. Trump had committed a crime, and that they had managed a flawed process.

In holding off sending over the articles, Mrs. Pelosi channeled the sentiments of a wing of her caucus that is furious with Mr. McConnell, who has rejected Democrats’ call for allowing new witnesses and who has said “I’m not impartial about this at all.” But Mrs. Pelosi also potentially complicated life for Democrats from competitive districts who backed the impeachment effort and are now hoping to quickly move on and show they can address voters’ bread-and-butter issues.

The House voted largely along party lines, passing two articles of impeachment. Democrat Republican Independent Voted against party Did not vote Greater Clinton margin of victory for the 2016 presidential election 80 pct. pts. Justin Amash (Ind., Mich.) Left Republican party to become independent after announcing his support for impeachment. 60 40 Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) Voted present 20 0 Jared Golden (D., Maine) Voted against one article Collin Peterson (D., Minn.) 40 60 Greater Trump margin of victory for the 2016 presidential election Jeff Van Drew (D., N.J.) Elected a Democrat in 2018, he has said he will run as a Republican in 2020. Note: Four vacant seats omitted. Source: The House (whip count); The Cook Political Report (margin of victory)

“I think it’s right to get an idea of what’s going to happen, but not to let it stretch out with no end point,” said

Rep. Elissa Slotkin

(D., Mich.), who comes from one such district.

Senate Minority Leader

Chuck Schumer

(D., N.Y.) met on Thursday with Mr. McConnell and asked him to take a holiday recess to consider Mr. Schumer’s proposal to allow a trial with documents and testimony from four witnesses who weren’t heard from during the House investigation, a spokesman said.

“We remain at an impasse,” said Mr. McConnell.

Mr. Trump will be the third president to face an impeachment trial in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote would be required to remove him from office. Mr. McConnell has said he sees no scenario in which Mr. Trump would be convicted by the Senate.

Even with the outcome in the Senate all but certain, the stalemate over the timing and the details of the trial poses a risk for the leaders of both chambers.

Democrats had voted to impeach Mr. Trump on the grounds that they needed to act with urgency to prevent him from soliciting foreign interference in the next election, but putting a hold on the delivery of the impeachment articles undercuts their message of urgency.

“The prosecutors appear to have developed cold feet,” Mr. McConnell said.

Mr. McConnell has his own challenges. He can prevent new witnesses or additional documents from being introduced during a Senate trial as long as he can line up 51 votes from within his 53-member conference. Because some vulnerable Republicans are up for re-election next year, they might be averse to casting a vote to block new evidence. Democrats are prepared to paint that as a cover-up.

Mr. McConnell “has no intention of conducting a fair trial, no intention of acting impartially, no intention of getting the facts,” Mr. Schumer said.

Mr. McConnell called the House impeachment thin and “constitutionally incoherent.”

Mrs. Pelosi shot back at Mr. McConnell, saying that America’s founders “suspected that there could be rogue president. I don’t think they suspected that we could have a rogue president and a rogue leader in the Senate at the same time.”

At the White House on Thursday, Mr. Trump told reporters that he trusted fellow Republicans in the Senate to determine a strategy for his impeachment trial, adding that White House counsel

Pat Cipollone

would likely lead a team of attorneys who will present the president’s case in that chamber.

Top Senate Republicans and key allies of Mr. Trump’s continue to press for a speedy trial and a quick vote. Mr. Trump previously suggested he wanted to call witnesses, several of whom would be controversial for members of both parties.

Some Democrats have expressed support for delaying sending over the articles of impeachment indefinitely, as a way to apply pressure on Mr. McConnell to allow witnesses and to obtain documents from the administration.

“We have one card to play here, which is the timing of its conveyance to the Senate, and how can we use that card to try and make the process balanced,” said Rep. Jim Himes (D., Conn.). “I think the speaker has a point of leverage. And she’s going to use that leverage to make sure the trial is fair.”

Sen. John Cornyn

(R., Texas) said he doesn’t see how holding on to the articles of impeachment would give Mrs. Pelosi leverage. “We don’t care whether they never come,” he told reporters, holding his hand up to his head like a gun. “It’s kind of like, don’t make me do this.”

The House passed articles of impeachment charging President Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. WSJ’s Shelby Holliday takes a look at key moments from the historic debate. Photo: PATRICK SEMANSKY/ASSOCIATED PRESS



The impeachment resolution alleged that Mr. Trump pressured Ukraine’s president this summer to announce investigations that would benefit Mr. Trump politically, including by making $391 million in U.S. security aid against Russian aggression contingent on Kyiv going public with investigations. After Mr. Trump’s actions came to light, the resolution charges, he released the aid, but then obstructed the congressional probe into the matter.

Mr. Trump has denied any connection between the delay in aid to Ukraine and his request for investigations. He has also denied obstructing the investigation, casting his orders that key officials refuse to testify as an effort to protect executive-branch authority.

Polls continue to show the nation divided down the middle on impeachment: A Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey released Wednesday found Americans split 48% to 48% on whether to remove Mr. Trump from office. Some 90% of Republicans oppose impeaching Mr. Trump and removing him from office, while 83% of Democrats favor it.

—Michael C. Bender contributed to this article.

Write to Siobhan Hughes at siobhan.hughes@wsj.com and Natalie Andrews at Natalie.Andrews@wsj.com