On Wednesday, Piers Morgan, disgusted by the partisan impeachment House Democrats pushed through against President Trump, declared that Democrats had made a giant mistake, concluding, “Trump’s laughing all the way to reelection.”

Morgan began by citing The Washington Post’s Congress reporter and CNN political analyst Rachael Bade tweeting a picture of herself with her colleagues captioned, “Merry Impeachmas from the WAPO team!” Morgan commented, “Of course, all it did was confirm what has been self-evident since the day Trump won the 2016 Election: most of America’s mainstream (media) hates him and is absolutely thrilled to see him impeached.”

The he turned to the Democrats, writing, “So, of course, are the Democrats, which was obvious when they exploded into raucous cheering in the House of Representatives as their leader Nancy Pelosi solemnly announced Trump’s fate – before she frantically silenced them like a crazed kindergarten teacher.”

Noting Pelosi “was dressed in funereal black and bore a face of unrelenting gravity – with a slash of blood-red lipstick,” but that she had said that impeaching Trump brought her no pleasure, Morgan snapped, “Oh pur-lease…. spare me this pious, disingenuous nonsense. The truth is that she and her party have been plotting this since Trump set foot in the White House. They couldn’t beat him at the ballot box in 2016 and fear they won’t be able to beat him at the ballot box in 2020.So, they’ve concluded impeachment may be their only route to stop him.”

Morgan derided the House Democrats for their performances on Wednesday: “They raged; they sighed; they rolled their eyes; they wiped away fake tears; they invoked every great American historical figure they could think of; they told their personal stories of family courage … and so they banged on, sucking the very life out of the holiday season with every indignant self-aggrandizing breath.”

He reasoned, “The Democrats were always going to win this impeachment vote because they control the House … This was a 100% partisan pleasure-dome, though the only people deriving any actual pleasure from the unedifying spectacle were the politicians lapping up TV exposure to tens of millions of Americans like ravenous parched camels arriving at an oasis after weeks of traipsing across the Sahara Desert.”

Then Morgan turned to Trump saying at his Battle Creek, Michigan rally on Wednesday, “This doesn’t feel like an impeachment to me, does it to you?”

Morgan answered Trump’s rhetorical question, writing, “No, frankly. It feels like a pathetic joke at America’s expense.”

Explaining that there is no way the Senate would convict Trump, and that Pelosi has mentioned she might not send the impeachment articles to the Senate, Morgan summed up, “This is therefore a staggeringly futile exercise of unprecedented proportions. Yet that hasn’t stopped all the usual half-witted bunch of obsessive Trump-loathing celebrities exploding with false dawn ecstasy as they proclaim it as the end of their nemesis. From Bette Midler and Cher to John Legend and Amber Tamblyn, they raced to spew their glee all over Twitter.”

He snapped, “To which my response is this: what are you clueless clowns all celebrating? Are you just too dumb to see what’s actually happening here? Do you not understand it all ends in a big loss for Trump-haters and a big win for Trump?”

Morgan stated, “The bottom line is that for many Americans, this is a hard-to-understand scandal involving something that didn’t happen involving a leader they’ve never heard of in a country they know little about. That’s why the latest polls show plunging support for impeachment. That’s why the Democrats don’t have a cat in hell’s chance of it succeeding. That’s why Nancy Pelosi will need to keep that black dress and mournful face for next November. And that’s why Trump’s laughing all the way to re-election.”

He concluded, “As he’ll be saying to himself today: Merry Impeachmas!”