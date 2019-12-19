(THE BLAZE) Surveillance footage from outside of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell has gone missing, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors revealed the news about the missing video during a Wednesday court date.

According to the New York Daily News, assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Swergold told the court that the footage from outside of Epstein’s jail cell is MIA.

