DENVER (CBS4) – News/talk radio station 710 KNUS has canceled the Chuck & Julie show over controversial comments made by host Chuck Bonniwell. On his show Tuesday afternoon, Bonniwell mentioned the impeachment process of President Donald Trump and said, “You wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt.”

KNUS issued a statement on Twitter, calling the comment inappropriate and confirming that the program was canceled.

Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell. A programming decision was made to end the program immediately. — 710 KNUS Denver (@710KNUS) December 19, 2019

During the show Tuesday, Bonniwell’s co-host Julie Hayden responded to the comment and said, “No, don’t even say that! Don’t call us! Chuck didn’t say that.”

Chuck Bonniwell issued an apology Wednesday night on Twitter:

Regarding the @710KNUS situation. Chuck Bonniwell has this comment. “I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I’m sorry it was not received that way.” — Chuck and Julie (@ChuckandJulie1) December 19, 2019

John Castillo called the comment “unbelievable” on Twitter. His son, Kendrick Castillo, was killed in the STEM Highlands Ranch School shooting in May.

Unbelievable that a raido host would suggest a school shooting to distract from the presidential inpement. The Chuck and Julie show on knus 710 — John Castillo (@69bronco) December 18, 2019

Officials at KNUS said Silverman was not fired and his agreement with the station as an independent contractor is still in effect.

Silverman is now a columnist at the Colorado Sun. He told CBS4 he announced on KNUS that he thought he might be let go eventually, because he wanted to be a commentator about the president’s impeachment inquiry on other media channels. He added that he thinks talking about that topic on his show fast-tracked his dismissal. He also went on CNN to discuss the situation.

“Does it have to do with Donald Trump? I think so,” Silverman said. “I wanted to talk about the impeachment inquiry and a lot of these facts are very damning against Donald Trump.”

Brian Taylor, the Regional Vice President and General Manager of Salem Media Group told CBS4 the issue was about Silverman speaking on other media channels.

“We asked Craig to not appear there because we consider him an important part of our team and we prefer that he not work for a competitor,” Taylor explained. “He decided it was important to work across town, and so on his program on Saturday, he announced that. And that’s what prompted our decision to take him off air.”