On Thursday, BlazeTV’s “Rant Nation” posted a video clip featuring Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew (N.J.) as he officially announced his decision to switch to the Republican party during an Oval Office meeting with President Trump Donald Trump earlier today.

“I believe that this is just a better fit for me. This is who I am. It’s who I always was, but there was more tolerance of moderate Democrats,” Van Drew told President Trump. “And I think that’s going away.”

“I didn’t leave my party, my party left me,” he added, echoing former President Ronald Reagan’s famous line about why he switched to the Republican party in 1962.Watch the video below:

