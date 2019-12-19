Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., called for President Donald Trump to apologize for attacking the late Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Mitchell wrote: “John Dingell was a well-respected man & I consider (his wife) Debbie a close colleague and friend.

“To use his name in such a dishonorable manner at last night’s rally is unacceptable from anyone, let alone the President of the United States. An apology is due, Mr. President.”

Trump, during a rally in Michigan on Wednesday, speculated John Dingell had gone to hell. He criticized Debbie Dingell, a representative from Michigan, for voting against him after he claimed she received “A-plus” treatment when John died in February.

“She calls me up: ‘That’s the nicest thing that ever happened. Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down. He’d be so thrilled,'” Trump quoted the congresswoman.

The president then added, “Maybe he’s looking up. I don’t know…But let’s assume he’s looking down.”