Video surveillance footage of the jailhouse area outside of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s cell at the time of his first suicide effort in July is reportedly missing.

Federal prosecutors have told a federal judge no one can locate the footage from the night of July 23 in a special housing section in the Manhattan Correctional Center, the New York Daily News and New York Post first reported Wednesday.

“We were told that it was not retained,” lawyer Bruce Barket told CNBC, adding: “Obviously if it was destroyed or lost that is disturbing. We are waiting on an explanation before deciding how to proceed.”

The attempted suicide in the cell Epstein was sharing with former Westchester County officer Nick Tartaglione left the wealthy financier semiconscious with marks on his neck. Tartaglione has claimed he saved the convicted sex offender.

Epstein ultimately committed suicide in the same lockup Aug. 10.

Tartaglione’s lawyers asked for the footage days after the incident to use as possible evidence if he’s convicted of murders for which he could face a possible death sentence.

Judge Kenneth Karas of U.S. District Court in Manhattan has asked prosecutors to continue investigating what happened to the footage.