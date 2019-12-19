The Republican National Committee (RNC) reached record fundraising numbers during the House Democrats’ partisan effort to impeach President Donald Trump, taking in $20.6 million in November, per Federal Election Commission (FEC) figures reported first by Fox News.

“Democrats’ baseless impeachment charade has only served to bolster our base and attract more voters to our cause and the result is another record-breaking fundraising month,” Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC, said in a statement to Fox News. “President Trump’s policies made historic progress this month as well, with USMCA clearing another legislative hurdle, paid-family leave secured for federal employees, and 266,000 jobs added to the economy — all while Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment sham droned on.”

“Voters will make their voices heard by re-electing President Trump and voting for Republicans up and down the ballot in 2020,” the Republican official added.

The party said it has a whopping $63.2 million in cash on hand.

