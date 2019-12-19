Donating Voters are responding to President Donald Trump’s impeachment through their wallets, with donations toward his re-election coming in at the “highest level we’ve ever seen,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Thursday.

“The president has articulated very well that the American people feel like they are being impeached in [that] their votes are being nullified, and Congress is taking an action to negate what the voters decided in 2016,” McDaniel told Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime.” “They are very passionate about it. We do have elections every four years that determine who the president is. We don’t need Congress to tell us we got it wrong.”

As a result, voters are responding through donations, said McDaniel, because they feel that what is happening to Trump is wrong.

On Wednesday, the day House Democrats voted to impeach Trump, his 2020 campaign raised $5 million, campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted.

“Incredible fundraising numbers!” he said. “[Trump] has raised over [$5 million] (still growing) today as Americans use their wallet to show support against [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s impeachment hoax!”

The impeachment push will also hurt Democrats who are from states Trump won in 2016, as they ran as centrists who told their districts they would work with Trump, but they showed that was not true with their votes to impeach him, McDaniel said.

“They’re going to be held accountable in these districts, we’ve seen through our polling,” McDaniel said. “In these districts, many of these Democrats are underwater because they ran as one thing and they are governing as Pelosi puppets.”

Meanwhile, Trump has done nothing illegal, McDaniel said, and he is focusing on jobs and getting the economy moving.