Ron Lauder, New York-based businessman and president of the World Jewish Congress, has launched a new organization to monitor anti-Semitism, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Lauder, whose parents founded Estée Lauder Companies, told the Post he was driven to establishing the Anti-Semitism Accountability Project, or ASAP, after seeing a significant rise in anti-Jewish sentiment.

“We need action,” he said.

ASAP commissioned a poll that found the number of Americans who hold anti-Semitic beliefs has doubled in the past five years, which Lauder attributes to a failure to remember history, and the Holocaust in particular.

“Many young people don’t know about it,” he said.

Lauder said his organization will monitor for anti-Semitism in the U.S., looking specifically at universities and classrooms as well as political and law enforcement offices.

He said, if ASAP finds teachers or lecturers engaging in anti-Semitism, “we will go after their reputation.” If it identifies anti-Semitic politicians, ASAP will “fight them in the ballots,” with Lauder adding, “if we use the money correctly, we can have a big impact.”

Lauder also said he plans to “build bridges” with various Democratic members of Congress, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., but warned he might “go after them,” over their statements about Israel.