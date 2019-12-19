Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter to mock a moment from Joe Biden at the Democratic Debate, and social media melted down in response.

“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about.” she tweeted. She later deleted the tweet.

Sanders was referring to a moment where the Democratic frontrunner was recalling supporters who talked to him on the campaign trail, and he recalled a young boy with a stutter.

Biden might have included this interaction because of his own prior life experience with having to overcome a problem with stuttering.

Thirteen minutes after her first tweet, Sanders tweeted out a clarification of the intent of her earlier missive.

“To be clear was not trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment,” she explained. “Simply pointing out I can’t follow much of anything Biden is talking about.”

She also deleted that tweet later.

Some reporters claimed that Sanders was mocking him on purpose with his past stuttering problem in mind.

Others were simply outraged at the tweet:

Biden also responded to the tweet after the debate. “I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter,” he said.

“And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same,” he added. “It’s called empathy. Look it up.”



Sanders apologized and quoted his tweet.

“I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable,” she tweeted. “I apologize and should have made my point respectfully.”

Here’s more about the Democratic debate:

WATCH: Biden and Sanders spar over health care | Sixth Democratic debate



[Ed. Note: This article was updated with Huckabee Sanders’ response.]