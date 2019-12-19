Senate Democrats are waging a pressure campaign to try get their GOP colleagues to break ranks on impeachment witnesses.

Absent a deal with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: ‘No one is above the law’ Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE (R-Ky.), Democrats are expected to force floor votes on their requests for trial documents and witnesses, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySchumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics Senate GOP blasts impeachment: ‘The mob took over the House’ Pelosi noncommittal on delivering impeachment articles to Senate MORE and former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonSchumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics Senate GOP blasts impeachment: ‘The mob took over the House’ Pelosi noncommittal on delivering impeachment articles to Senate MORE.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan Schumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics Harris pushes for impeachment testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton in new op-ed MORE (D-N.Y.), backed by members of his caucus, is working to put Republicans in a bind and drive a wedge between GOP leaders, who say they don’t want witnesses, and a handful of moderate and retiring senators viewed by Democrats as persuadable on procedure.

Schumer — who has been hitting the interview circuit to try to gain traction — lashed out at McConnell on Wednesday for saying he won’t be an “impartial juror” and stressed that decisions in the trial rest with individual senators, not the GOP leader.

“Each individual senator will have the power, will have the responsibility to help shape what an impeachment trial will look like. Do my Republican colleagues want a fair, honest trial that examines all the facts, or do they want to participate in the cover-up?” Schumer asked.

Schumer has predicted that GOP senators who reject Democratic impeachment requests will face blowback, but he has been careful not to mention any senators by name as he works to convert the four Republicans he’ll need support from during floor votes.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneMcConnell, Schumer to start impeachment trial negotiations this week McConnell takes heat from all sides on impeachment Senate GOP eyes punting decision on impeachment trial witnesses MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican senator, said he thought Schumer was miscalculating if he thought GOP senators would face political repercussions from voters if they don’t allow for impeachment trial witnesses.

“I’m sure Schumer’s calculation in the Senate is maybe different than what everybody else’s is because of where the Senate seats [are] he is contesting this year, but I just think that this whole issue politically is moving against the Democrats. If they don’t see that, they should,” Thune said.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached Split screen? House impeachment vote likely to take place during Trump rally White House softens calls for lengthy Senate impeachment trial MORE met with Senate Republicans on Wednesday during a closed-door lunch to argue that public opinion was turning against Democrats on impeachment.

An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released Wednesday found Americans deadlocked on removing the president with, 48 percent favoring impeachment and 48 percent opposed. A Gallup poll released the same day found that 46 percent support impeachment and removal, while 51 percent oppose impeachment.

Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinSchumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics It’s essential for doctors to be involved in politics Collins announces Senate reelection bid MORE (D-Ill.), Schumer’s No. 2, argued that Americans “overwhelmingly” supported the Senate carefully considering the articles against Trump and that McConnell’s stance “cuts off the evidence.”

“I think it will be difficult for several Republicans who proclaim to be moderate to explain why they stood with Sen. McConnell,” Durbin said, but added that GOP senators haven’t indicated to him they would support an attempt by Democrats to force Mulvaney or Bolton to testify.

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm and state Democratic parties have started targeting GOP senators running in key elections next year, including Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSchumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics Recycle Act a gift from Congress this holiday season Collins announces Senate reelection bid MORE (Maine), Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisGetting back to basics on the Digital Millennium Copyright Act The Hill’s Morning Report – Vulnerable Dems are backing Trump impeachment Mark Walker mulling 2022 Senate bid, won’t seek reelection in the House MORE (N.C.) and Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerSchumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics Senate committee approves legislation to sanction Russia The Hill’s Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday MORE (Colo.).

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) knocked Collins on Wednesday after video surfaced of her backing impeachment witnesses, who ultimately gave closed-door depositions, during the 1999 impeachment trial of former President Clinton. Collins’s comments were made after the Senate trial had started.

“It’s been a long time since Senator Collins could credibly call herself an independent voice in the Senate, and her refusal to do her job and stand up to Mitch McConnell’s partisan cover-up scheme makes it clear why,” said Stewart Boss, a DSCC spokesman, in a statement.

The North Carolina Democratic Party similarly questioned whether Tillis would “be another rubber stamp for McConnell and enable this cover-up.”

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyWhite House delivers Trump letter to Pelosi, Christmas card to senators ahead of impeachment vote Washington braces as North Korea deadline looms Republicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy MORE (D-Conn.), however, appeared hesitant that Republicans would face political blowback specifically on procedure, questioning how much people would follow a process fight while noting that Americans generally didn’t want a truncated trial.

“I don’t think that people support a rushed trial,” Murphy said. “There are a lot of people that don’t think Trump should be impeached who also don’t think the process should be rushed.”

Under impeachment trial rules, any senator can force a vote on a motion, with a simple majority needed to be successful. Unlike normal Senate votes, Vice President Pence cannot break a tie. That means Schumer needs four GOP senators to successfully call witnesses or request documents. He needs only three Republicans if he wants to block a GOP motion because, according to senators, a 50-50 vote would result in a motion failing.

Schumer has predicted that he’ll have a “whole bunch” of GOP support on the floor if Democrats force votes on witnesses, but his tactics appeared to have gained little traction with Republicans this week.

“I think the leader is viewing it as I do, as the political process that it is,” Tillis said. “It’s not going to take long to go through the information that the House has provided.”

When asked about witnesses, Collins, who is one of two Senate Republicans running for reelection in a state won by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached Saagar Enjeti dismisses new Biden campaign ad as ‘Hillary Clinton 2.0’ Hillary Clinton says 2020 election will be ‘closer than one would like or expect’ MORE in 2016, said it was “premature for us to make a decision.”

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneySchumer says he’ll ask for votes on calling Mulvaney, Bolton to testify On The Money: Lawmakers pile on the spending in .4T deal | Trump-Pelosi trade deal creates strife among progressives | Trump, Boris Johnson discuss ‘ambitious’ free-trade agreement Congress poised to ban tobacco sales to anyone under 21 MORE (R-Utah), one of Trump’s most vocal critics within the GOP caucus, has said he’s “indifferent” on whether senators make a decision on witnesses before the trial starts, like Schumer wants.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Senate GOP blasts impeachment: ‘The mob took over the House’ On The Trail: A historic vote that defines legacies MORE (R-S.C.), who is up for reelection next year, called Schumer’s effort on witnesses a “political ploy” to “put a handful of Republicans in a box.”

“He’s always thinking of ways to take advantage in a crisis. It’s falling on deaf ears, I hope,” Graham added. “He’s trying to find a way to create a political issue for a handful of Republicans.”

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynPelosi noncommittal on delivering impeachment articles to Senate Senate Republicans on delaying impeachment articles: ‘One of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard’ McConnell sets up spending votes for Thursday MORE (R-Texas), who is also up for reelection, dismissed Schumer’s campaign as “posturing.”

“He’s pulling out all the stops,” Cornyn said, “but I think in the end there will be no live witnesses.”