But Schumer indicated after the meeting that they did not reach an agreement on witnesses or requests for additional documents — two key sticking points for Democrats.
Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer, said the Democratic leader asked McConnell to “consider Sen. Schumer’s proposal over the holidays.”
“Senator Schumer made clear to Sen. McConnell that the witnesses and documents are necessary to ensure a fair trial in the Senate. Sen. Schumer asked Sen. McConnell to consider Sen. Schumer’s proposal over the holidays because Sen. Schumer and his caucus believe the witnesses and documents are essential to a fair Senate trial,” Goodman said in a statement.
McConnell, however, has indicated that he does not want any witnesses. He also wants to pass two separate resolutions on process and potential witnesses, similar to the Clinton trial.
The decision to punt comes after a flurry of behind-the-scenes negotiating on Thursday. In addition to the McConnell-Schumer meeting, Schumer also met with Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan Schumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics MORE (D-Calif.).
Pelosi threw a curveball into the impeachment timeline when she declined to providing timing on when — or even if — Democrats will deliver the articles to the Senate.
“We’ll make that decision as a group, as we always have, as we go along,” Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol.
House Democrats left for the year until Jan. 7, meaning they will not be able to transmit articles or appoint mangers before then.
McConnell said Thursday that the Senate will return to Washington on Jan. 3.
It’s unclear whether McConnell and Schumer were able to reach a deal Thursday on a planned start date for the trial.
McConnell, when asked after the meeting if they made progress, indicated he might have an update later Thursday. Schumer’s spokesman did not immediately respond to a question about whether they have a deal on timing.
Updated at 6:12 p.m.