But Schumer indicated after the meeting that they did not reach an agreement on witnesses or requests for additional documents — two key sticking points for Democrats. Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer, said the Democratic leader asked McConnell to “consider Sen. Schumer’s proposal over the holidays.” “Senator Schumer made clear to Sen. McConnell that the witnesses and documents are necessary to ensure a fair trial in the Senate. Sen. Schumer asked Sen. McConnell to consider Sen. Schumer’s proposal over the holidays because Sen. Schumer and his caucus believe the witnesses and documents are essential to a fair Senate trial,” Goodman said in a statement.

McConnell, however, has indicated that he does not want any witnesses. He also wants to pass two separate resolutions on process and potential witnesses, similar to the Clinton trial.