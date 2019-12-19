On Wednesday night, “Havana” singer Camila Cabello issued an apology on social media after she received backlash for racially insensitive posts she shared on an old Tumblr account when she was 15-16 years old.

The posts have since been deleted by Cabello, though they were first archived by an offended Twitter user flagging the account.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” the 22-year-old pop star started her apology. “I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”

“I apologized then and I apologize again now,” she continued. “I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”

One of the posts Cabello shared was an image of the “Winnie the Pooh” character of Piglet with darkened skin and a caption including a racist play on the N-word. Another post was a fake Google search that mocked the Chinese language. An image of a white female basketball player shielding a black female basketball player from a bucket of fried chicken was also shared.

“I’m 22 now, I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before,” Cabello’s apology continued. “Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been.”

“I only stand and have ever stood for inclusivity and love, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware.”

“I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I’ll continue doing that,” the singer concluded. “I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”

Cabello, an immigrant herself, has dabbled in political activism. For example, at the end of her music video for “Havana,” text appears dedicating the song to recipients of the Obama-enacted DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, immigration program. “This is dedicated to the Dreamers,” text reads at the end of the video, as noted by W Magazine.

“Before the 2016 presidential election, Cabello penned a letter about being a Cuban-Mexican immigrant in the United States,” the magazine noted. “She writes of her experience, ‘I didn’t realize it then, but, boy, does it hit me now. I realize how scary it must have been for them … to decide to start from the ground up.’”

Cabello has also voiced her opposition to President Donald Trump.

“I’m shocked,” she told Variety this summer, regarding Trump’s feud with the far-left “Squad” of freshman congresswoman. “It’s tragic. I can’t believe he’d say something so disgusting.”

“That could have been me,” she continued. “That’s also what I was thinking as I was looking at the images of kids being held against their will. I was, like, there is literally no difference between these people and my mom.”

