Surveillance footage from outside of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell has gone missing, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors revealed the news about the missing video during a Wednesday court date.

What are the details?

According to the New York Daily News, assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Swergold told the court that the footage from outside of Epstein’s jail cell is MIA.

Epstein — who was housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City before his death — shared the cell with accused murderer Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer who faces the death penalty for his alleged role in a drug deal gone sour.

Tartaglione lawyer Bruce Barket said that he isn’t sure how the surveillance footage could have been lost.

“I don’t know the details of how it was lost or destroyed or why it wasn’t retained when it should have been,” Barket said. “It is on the surface troubling. I’ll reserve judgment until I’ve found out more details.”

Authorities discovered Epstein dead in his cell in August and ruled his death a suicide.

Just a month earlier, Epstein reportedly attempted to take his own life. Following Epstein’s first alleged suicide attempt, Tartaglione’s attorneys filed a request to preserve the video outside of the cell. After the July attempt, Epstein reportedly claimed that Tartaglione attempted to rough him up inside the jail cell. Tartaglione, however, insisted that he saved Epstein’s life after the alleged suicide attempt.

“Nick acted appropriately and admirably,” Barket said of Tartaglione’s role in Epstein’s first alleged suicide attempt.

What else?

Tartaglione’s legal team reportedly requested to preserve the footage in order to prove their client’s “good character,” according to the outlet.

“In the event Tartaglione is found guilty and reaches the death penalty phase, the Epstein incident could possibly be evidence showing why [Tartaglione] doesn’t deserve to die,” the outlet reports.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the new development.