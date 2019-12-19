On Monday’s episode of “LevinTV,” Mark Levin explained what a CNN poll revealed about Democratic support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and a different take on the intent behind impeaching the president.

“This entire thing is manufactured. There is no impeachable offense. There is no illegal activity. Nothing there is nothing,” Levin said.

Levin went on to explain that the big story is the “rolling impeachment” effort made by House Democrats.

Watch the video below for more details.

[embedded content]

Mark Levin: CNN Can’t Believe It’s Own Poll on Impeachment



youtu.be



Use code LEVIN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.