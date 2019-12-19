On Wednesday night House Democrats impeached President Trump on two non-crimes.

Not a single Republican joined Democrats in their partisan vote.

Following the party line vote by Democrats to impeach President Trump Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters and threatened to withhold the articles of impeachment unless the US Senate bows to her demands!

On Thursday morning Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined FOX and Friends and suggested that President Trump wants to have witnesses Hunter Biden and Eric Ciaramella called in to testify before the US Senate.

Senator Ted Cruz: We are likely to see a trial in January… We’re going to do substantially better than the House. Both sides will state their case. We’ll respect due process, will have their say. But then unlike the House the President gets to present his case. His team gets to defend him. We’ll listen to those opening arguments. We’ll listen to the president’s team lay out evidence. The next stage will be senators asking questions… At that point I think there’s going to be a debate about whether to shift to a second stage of a trial of bringing in witnesses. I imagine the White House is going to have to access as a legal matter do they want witnesses? My view is the President wants to call witnesses. The President wants to call witnesses like Hunter Biden, the whistleblower. The president is entitled to do so in the senate and the senate should allow him to do so. But that’s a question for the White House legal team to make.

Via FOX and Friends:

